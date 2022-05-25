Atl. voters support massive infrastructure package

The city of Atlanta is on track to unlocking a whopping $750 million to spend on roads, sidewalks, parks and other infrastructure improvements as preliminary results showed voters overwhelmingly supported a slate of ballot questions in Tuesday’s primary election.
With over two-thirds of precincts reporting, the three referenda on the city’s latest T-SPLOST and bond package all had widespread approval and appeared set to pass.
The mammoth $750 million package, which is larger than the city’s annual general fund budget, is believed to be the single largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history, according to city officials.
