Biden releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserve in bid to lower prices at pump
Here are the referendums and issues on the May primary ballot in metro Atlanta

4 hours ago

Atlanta and College Park voters will be asked to extend a local sales tax as part of the May 21 primary election.

Other jurisdictions will ask for approval of property tax exemptions for senior citizens and others. And a number of counties have no referendums at all this time.

The May 21 election is the general primary and nonpartisan election for 2024. The ballots will include candidates for county commission, sheriff, district attorney and some city posts, plus Georgia congressional seats and the Georgia Legislature. The nonpartisan part of the ballot will include referendums and state and local judicial elections.

