Cochran-Johnson leads in DeKalb CEO race

Updated 50 minutes ago

Former Commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson are leading in the race to become DeKalb’s next chief executive officer.

With just over a third of precincts reporting, Cochran-Johnson, the former Super District 7 commissioner, is ahead in the three-way race to succeed a term-limited Michael Thurmond.

Cochran-Johnson, who would be the first African-American woman to hold the job if elected, has not clinched the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Johnson, a longtime commissioner for southwest DeKalb’s District 3, is in second place.

District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw is trailing in third.

