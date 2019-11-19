X

Up your holiday TV watching with Hallmark Holiday Movie Bingo

Best Hallmark Holiday movies that feature the south "Angels Sing" - In this oldie-but-goodie filmed in Austin and Bastrop, Texas, a mysterious man helps a fellow rediscover joy after a long-ago tragedy. "Christmas in Conway" - This Hallmark Hall of Fame film doesn't need snow to tug at the heartstrings. Set in Conway, South Carolina, it was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina and debuted in 2013. "Coming Home for Christmas" - Though this holiday favorite is filmed in Canada, the movie, about a nanny and

Atlanta Winter Guide | Updated 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Gift exchange? Mark your square. Character wearing hat and scarf? Mark your square.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas rolled out before Halloween, so hardcore fans might have trouble keeping the rest of the family interested.

Not to worry. Hallmark has you covered.

ExploreAtlanta Winter Guide: What to do, see and eat this holiday season

Hallmark Movie Bingo lets you, family and friends check off squares as you enjoy “Christmas She Wrote,” " Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” “A Christmas Carousel” and many more.

Spot a snowman? Mark your square. Sleigh ride? Mark your square. You can play one another for prizes or just for fun.

ajc.com

Explore10 Georgia-themed products perfect for holiday gifts

There are 102 sheets in the Hallmark set, which comes with a storage box and sells for $14.99 at hallmark.com.

If a movie marathon put you in the mood to lace up your skates and head to an ice rink, check out these five places in metro Atlanta.

Or maybe they have you longing for a true old-fashioned Christmas. If so, you’ll want to check out one of these Southern spots.

Still craving holiday activities? Head to Pine Mountain and take in Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights, which National Geographic recently included in its list of the 10 best light shows in the world.

ExploreShow us your trees: Take a gander at some of the most enchanting trees in Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.