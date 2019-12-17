5 Southern spots that offer a true old-fashioned Christmas

Dahlonega hosts an Old-Fashioned Christmas throughout the month of December, which features regular visits from Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, community caroling, activities for the whole family, a live nativity, a Christmas Tea and much more. If you've ever wanted to experience a traditional Christmas, make sure to stop by this charming small town at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains for this much-loved holiday event.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Runs through Jan. 3. Ticket prices vary. Stone Mountain Park. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, Georgia. 800-401-2407. www.stonemountainpark.com.

Visit Stone Mountain Park until Jan. 3 and your family will enjoy live holiday music, millions of twinkling lights, The Polar Express 4-D Experience and the Enchanted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Check out the all new laser light show.

Christmas in Candyland

Runs through Dec. 27. Free admission, ride and attraction prices vary. Andalusia Court Square, Andalusia, Alabama. 334-222-2030. www.christmasincandyland.com.

Travel over to Andalusia, Alabama for a Christmastime adventure like no other, including regular visits from Santa, ice skating, characters in costume, colorful play cottages, hot cocoa and more. This annual Christmas in Candyland event is absolutely free.

A Colonial Christmas in Williamsburg Credit: Courtesy of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Credit: Courtesy of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

A Colonial Christmas

Runs through Dec. 19-31. $8-$23 per person, free for children under 6. Jamestown Settlement at Colonial Williamsburg. 2110 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. 888-965-7254. www.visitwilliamsburg.com.

Head north and step back in time for a Colonial Christmas celebration in Williamsburg, Virginia. Located in the Jamestown Settlement inside Colonial Williamsburg, visitors can meander through one of the best living history museums in the country, experience American Revolution-era holiday activities, see period-accurate holiday decor, talk to historical reenactors about life in Colonial America, watch live performances and witness the stunning Grand Illumination filled with candlelight and fireworks.

Fantasy In Lights at Callaway Gardens

Runs through Jan. 4. $14.95-$34.95. Callaway Resort & Gardens. 17800 US Highway 27, Pine Mountain, Georgia. 844-512-3826. www.callawaygardens.com.

Tired of driving through neighborhoods to see Christmas light displays? Save on gas money and amaze your loved ones this year with a trip to Callaway Gardens. Featured in National Geograhic Magazine as one of the top 10 Christmas light displays in the world, Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy In Lights event showcases over 8 million dazzling lights illuminating the gardens, forests and grounds, a festive Christmas Village, costumed characters, holiday-themed concerts, live entertainment and more.