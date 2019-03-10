Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SKATE Atlantic Station, Atlanta's largest outdoor, open-air ice rink, opens its gate to the public for the 2018 season on Nov. 17. Surrounded by twinkling lights and glowing ambiance, this 10,000-square-foot rink really sets the tone for the holidays.

Open from Nov. 16, 2020 to Jan. 18, 2021.

Hours:

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday. Holiday hours vary.

Pricing:

$15 for general admission, $60 Season Pass

Ice Rink at Sugar Hill. 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-554-7506. www.haidrink.com

Experience an old-fashioned holiday tradition at the Ice Rink at Sugar Hill, located right behind Sugar Hill City Hall. This covered "real" ice rink does not allow speed skating, making it perfect for families with young children, and also offers rink amenities, like concessions, skating aids and more.

Open until Feb. 21, 2021.

Hours vary, call for current information.

Pricing: $10 for adults, $8 for children 8 and under

Avalon on Ice. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, https://www.experienceavalon.com/events/eventitems/avalon-on-ice/

With a Rockefeller-inspired outdoor ice rink featuring a stunning display of lights, holiday decor and a visit from Santa Claus himself, Avalon on Ice takes the cake for creating a perfect holiday atmosphere. Visit on opening day, and you'll even get to see the Lighting of Avalon.

Open Nov. 22, 2020 to Jan. 18, 2021.

Hours:

3 - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Pricing: $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 9 and under, group rates available, includes skate rental.

Ponce City Market Skate the Sky. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530. https://poncecityroof.com/holidays#iceskating

If you want to feel on top of the world while you ice skate, you'll want to experience Ponce City Market Skate the Sky, the newest ice skating addition in Atlanta. Perched up on the Rooftop Terrace, this unique rink is conveniently located right next to the Nine Mile Station beer garden and Skyline Park.

Pricing: $30 for adults, $22 for 50 minutes of ice skating including skates. Roof reservations available through Tock.

Olde Town On Ice. Olde Town Pavilion. 949 South Main St., Conyers. 678-374-7655. www.icedays.com.

Located at Olde Town Pavilion in Conyers, this "real" ice rink features both covered and uncovered sections with views of the surrounding gardens. With full concessions, including hot cocoa, skating aids and other amenities, your family can truly enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating experience at this outdoor rink.

Nov. 20 opening has been delayed, check website for latest information.

Hours:

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

Thurs. - Sun hours vary. The rink will be closed for private parties some nights so check the calendar.

Pricing: $12, includes skate rental.