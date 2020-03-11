Where are St. Patrick’s Day parades in Georgia this year?

Past grand marshals have been the prime minister of Ireland, Georgia Congressman John Lewis and, in 2018, St. Baldrick’s honored kids.

If Dublin is more to your Irish tastes, you could travel to Ireland or Ohio. Or just take a ride along I-16 to Dublin, Georgia, home of a parade and about 40 events on either side of St. Patrick’s Day to mark the day in ways large, small and festive. The Dublin Ga. St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in downtown Dublin, and there is a festival and related activities all weekend.

And some would say New York has nothing better than the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, Georgia’s oldest city and long a celebrated center of Irish fun.

The Savannah parade begins at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 16. The Savannah parade is the second largest in the United States.

If your idea of St. Patrick’s Day is eating or drinking or just wearing something green, you can do that in many places. Green beer, for example, you could even make at home with some food dye.

Last thought: St. Patrick’s Day falls, inconveniently, during Lent. Is it a sin to drink green beer — while wearing something green — during Lent? We are reminded of the answer often given by Tom Murphy when he was speaker of the Georgia House, who always tried to finish the Georgia legislative session before St. Patrick’s Day so he could go to Savannah: “That is a matter for each and every member to decide for his- or herself.” Or you could ask the neighborhood priest.