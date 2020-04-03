X

What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sings to teach Tia to wash her hands

Life | April 3, 2020
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hint: It’s not ‘Happy Birthday’

When teaching your 2-year-old how long to wash her hands, you can sing “Happy Birthday” or even the ABC song. If you’re Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, however, you sing your own song.

Johnson posted on Instagram last night that his preshower ritual includes washing daughter Tia’s hands. As he adds soap and rubs her tiny hands together, Johnson sings the rap portion of “You’re Welcome” from the Disney movie “Moana.” As you know, Johnson voiced the character in the movie.

As the video begins, Johnson tried to explain what he does, but Tia just wants him to "sing the song." She also chimes in a couple of times during the ritual in their Powder Springs home.

Did we mention Johnson is wearing a towel in the post?  You're welcome.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends you thoroughly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to get rid of any coronavirus germs.

Here are the lyrics to the portion used in the video, in case you want to mix things up with your kids, and a link to the song. "Kid, honestly I can go on and on/I can explain every natural phenomenon/The tide, the grass, the ground, oh/That was Maui just messing around/I killed an eel/I buried its guts/Sprouted a tree, now you got coconuts/What's the lesson?/What is the take-away?/Don't mess with Maui when he's on the break-away/And the tapestry here on my skin/Is a map of the victories I win/Look where I've been/I make everything happen/Look at that mini-Maui just tippity-tappin'"

