What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sings to teach Tia to wash her hands

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends you thoroughly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to get rid of any coronavirus germs.

Here are the lyrics to the portion used in the video, in case you want to mix things up with your kids, and a link to the song. "Kid, honestly I can go on and on/I can explain every natural phenomenon/The tide, the grass, the ground, oh/That was Maui just messing around/I killed an eel/I buried its guts/Sprouted a tree, now you got coconuts/What's the lesson?/What is the take-away?/Don't mess with Maui when he's on the break-away/And the tapestry here on my skin/Is a map of the victories I win/Look where I've been/I make everything happen/Look at that mini-Maui just tippity-tappin'"

