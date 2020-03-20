A timeline: 10 day period when COVID-19 really changed life in Georgia

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

News timeline: The 10 days when coronavirus changed life in Georgia

Since it all happened in a flash, here’s a look at some of the big moments as the COVID lockdown began in 2020.

March 9, 2020: Confirmed and presumptive cases of virus in Georgia increase to 17. Fulton County announces schools and offices would close the next day.

March 10, 2020: Georgia races to respond to coronavirus as number of possible cases rise to 22, including the first case reported in South Georgia.

March 11, 2020: The World Health Organization declares coronavirus is now a global pandemic.

March 11, 2020: NBA suspends season as player tests positive for coronavirus. Savannah cancels St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade.

March 11, 2020: After President Donald Trump announces restrictions on travel to Europe, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines prepares for a big hit to business.

March 12, 2020: News breaks on several fronts. As Georgia reports the state’s first death from COVID-19, the Georgia Legislature suspended its session. Additional metro Atlanta schools suspend in-person classes. And the NCAA canceled the Atlanta Final Four basketball tournament. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered most state employees to work from home.

March 13, 2020: Gov. Brian Kemp announces he will declare a public health emergency and call for a special legislative session to marshal the state’s response. In Augusta, the Master’s golf tournament was postponed.

March 16, 2020: Gov. Brian Kemp orders Public K-12 schools and colleges through the end of March. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issues executive order limiting gatherings to 50 people. Major League Baseball delayed the start of its season.

March 17, 2020: TSA closes some checkpoints at Hartsfield Jackson after a screener tested positive for coronavirus.

March 19, 2020: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms orders the closing of all in-person dining in restaurants.

The content on the timeline was compiled from AJC staff reports.