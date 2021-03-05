AJC forum will ask metro Atlanta leaders about school safety amid COVID-19

To help our community understand this complicated issue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is hosting an AJC Community Conversation for parents, students, educators and others to ask any questions they may have.

The forum will be held March 10 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on the newspaper’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. You also can RSVP to get reminders and a link to event by visiting ajc.com/conversations.

The event will feature metro Atlanta school superintendents who will answer questions about their plans to open school buildings. AJC Education Columnist Maureen Downey will lead the discussion with school leaders. Following that discussion, AJC Editor Kevin Riley will host a live Q&A session with reporters from the newspaper’s education team.

“This newspaper is committed to providing the public with as much clarity as it can so parents can make informed decisions about their children,” said Leroy Chapman, deputy managing editor at the AJC. “As a parent with a daughter in public school, I understand the stakes.”

Forum participants include:

Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent, Clayton County Public Schools

Mary Elizabeth Davis, Superintendent, Henry County Schools

Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools

Dr. Mike Looney, Superintendent, Fulton County School

Chris Ragsdale, Superintendent, Cobb County School District

Cheryl Watson-Harris, Superintendent, DeKalb County Schools

J. Alvin Wilbanks, CEO and Superintendent, Gwinnett County Public Schools

