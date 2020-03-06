This Atlanta bakery has the best bread in Georgia, report says

BreakingNews
Life
By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 5, 2020
Love Food named Root Baking Company the best bread-maker in Georgia

When it comes to bread one Atlanta bakery rises to the top.

At least according to a new report from the website Love Food, which recently rounded up the best bread makers in every state.

When kneading the list of your best bet for buns, baguettes, bagels and brioche from sea to shining sea, the website named Root Baking Company the best in Georgia.

The bakery and cafe, located on the second floor of Ponce City Market, focuses on "European-style hearth breads, simple pastries, and vegetable-forward food," according to its website.

The wife and husband duo behind Root, Nicole Lewis-Wilkins and Chris Wilkins, originally started the baking company in 2015 in Charleston, before moving it in 2018 to Atlanta.

In addition to their storefront at Ponce, their bread is also available in some Whole Foods Markets in metro Atlanta and at the East Atlanta Village Farmer's Market.

The London-based site, Love Food, gave a nod to Root’s “unusual options like a cranberry and pecan loaf” as well as their classics like baguettes and sourdough.

“Customers particularly love the grit bread, describing it as hearty and moist, just the thing for grilled cheese or an egg sandwich. The prices are also said to be good value too,” Love Food’s roundup reads.

Root’s menu features rotating bread and pastries, including multigrain, grit, whole what, sesame semolina and more. They also serve breakfast from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m.

Rooting Baking Company 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta rootbaking.com; 470-639-8046 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday

