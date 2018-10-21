Things to do in and around Atlanta this weekend

Temperatures this weekend feel more like summer than fall, giving Atlantans the perfect excuse to continue enjoying outdoor fun. Here are a few things to do this weekend, with some of these activities helping you soak in the sun while having fun.
PRAISE IN THE PARK WITH BEBE WINANS
One half of a brother-sister duo, Grammy award-winning gospel singer Bebe Winans brings his soulful vocals and heart-tugging lyrics to Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. Both Bebe and his songstress sister, Cece Winans, have been a staple of the gospel music scene since the ’80s. Although he’s performing alone this weekend, the crowd can anticipate songs of inspiration and worship.
3 p.m. Oct. 6. $5-$10. Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta. livenation.com. Related: Things to do in and around Atlanta
TASTE OF CHAMBLEE
Taste of Chamblee returns for its 11th year, offering foodies bites of eats and treats from local restaurants. Food choices will be just as diverse as the restaurant community in Chamblee, with cuisine ranging from Mexican and Italian to classic burgers. Both adults and kids are encouraged to partake in the yearly fun, with a special kid zone delineated for little ones.
4-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Free; $1 for tasting tickets. Corner of Peachtree Road and Broad St., Chamblee. tasteofchamblee.net.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS FILM CONCERT SERIES
This weekend, the tales of a young wizard and his fanciful friends are back on the big screen once again. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series comes back to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, this time with the second film of the popular series. The Grammy-nominated score by composer John Williams will be performed live as the musical backdrop for Potter’s incredible journey.
Oct. 5-7. $59.50-$129.50. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, atlantasymphony.org.
Check the weather before you head out. And for a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
Also, looking for other things to do? Listen to the weekly accessAtlanta podcast for more ideas.