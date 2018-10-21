Things to do in and around Atlanta this weekend

PRAISE IN THE PARK WITH BEBE WINANS

One half of a brother-sister duo, Grammy award-winning gospel singer Bebe Winans brings his soulful vocals and heart-tugging lyrics to Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. Both Bebe and his songstress sister, Cece Winans, have been a staple of the gospel music scene since the ’80s. Although he’s performing alone this weekend, the crowd can anticipate songs of inspiration and worship.

3 p.m. Oct. 6. $5-$10. Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta. livenation.com.