The lake and falls area is only open on the first and last weekends of the month or the first and last Saturdays of the month, depending on the time of year. Since Lula Lake has become increasingly popular, these limited days — as well as a reservation system — have been implemented to minimize the impact on the land while still allowing visitors. And with smaller crowds, you're more likely to have an enjoyable experience.

What to do

Hike to the lake and falls — You can pick up a trail map for free, download maps online or check out large maps on information kiosks located through the preserve. The easiest way to see both the lake and falls is via a 3.2-mile round trip trail. In addition to these sights, you'll also get to follow along Rock Creek, crossing over a stone and wooded bridge, according to atlantatrails.com. Keep an eye out for a sandstone dome that rises 35 feet over the emerald water.

Credit: From Lula Lake Land Trust's Facebook page Credit: From Lula Lake Land Trust's Facebook page

Enjoy a picnic — You can picnic at the lake, on the bluff and near the footbridge in the meadow area. Grills are also available if you'd like to have a cookout.

Take part in a special event — Special events such as an outdoor yoga class are held occasionally.

— Special events such as an outdoor yoga class are held occasionally. Plan a field trip or group visit — Larger vehicles can be accommodated for group visits, which can include a hike, lessons in water quality and invasive species as well as a popular scavenger hunt.

What else you need to know

Lula Lake's Core Preserve is located at 5000 Lula Lake Road in Lookout Mountain, GA. You'll need to make a reservation in advance to enter, and if the date you'd like to go is full, you can be placed on a wait list.

You'll have to pay a $15 fee per car, with the money going to help preserve Lula Lake. Your vehicle will need to fit into one parking space, so it can't be a bus, passenger van or other very large vehicle.

For more information, call 706-820-0520 or visit https://www.lulalake.org/.