Survey ranks Atlanta the No. 1 city for Christmas celebrations

With the holidays in full swing, it seems like there are events happening across the metro area at every moment. From tree lightings to Christmas markets.
Well, Atlanta may be feeling even more festive than other major cities, according to a new report.
In fact, a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub says Atlanta is the best city in the country for Christmas celebrations.
What makes a city a great place to celebrate the holiday season?
“Beyond ensuring its affordability, a successful holiday also hinges on a location’s Christmas-friendliness. Typical Christmas activities include shopping, dining out and attending holiday events, so the availability of such options can make all the difference,” the study’s authors write.
Here’s a break down of how Atlanta ranked:
Overall rank: 1
Traditions and fun: 6
Observance: 12
Generosity: 3
Shopping: 6
Costs: 63
Total score: 66.53
The survey compared 100 of the country’s largest cities on 33 indicators.
“To help Americans celebrate Christmas without breaking the bank … The data set ranges from Christmas events per capita to average price per Christmas party ticket to shopping centers and outlets per capita,” the survey reads.
Other indicators considered included Christmas events per capita, Christmas tree farms per capita, number of attractions, online giving per capita, average cost of a hotel room, restaurant prices and more.
Here’s the states who managed to make the top 10:
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Orlando, Florida
- New York
- Pittsburgh
- Chicago
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Portland, Oregon
Atlanta tied for the top spot on “most Christmas tree farms per capita,” along with Miami; Portland, Oregon; and Gilbert, Arizona.
Atlanta also took home the top spot on “most Christmas events per capita.”
Here’s a look at how Atlanta did in some other categories (1=Best; 50=Avg.)
9th – Christmas Markets per Capita
13th – Online Giving per Capita
31st – Average Price per Christmas Party Ticket
34th – Toy Stores & Hobby Shops per Capita
42nd – Cost of Three-Star Hotel Room