X

Social media mourns the loss of civil rights icon Rev. Joseph Lowery

The Rev. Joseph Lowery has died a few months after celebrating his 98th birthday with loved ones. His daughter, Cheryl Lowery, confirmed his passing late Friday night.

Life | March 28, 2020
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Rev. Joseph Lowery died peacefully at his Atlanta home on Friday night, surrounded by his daughters, according to a statement by the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights.

The civil rights icon and co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference was 98. Lowery made his mark in the 1950s and 1960s as a key civil rights leader at the shoulder of Martin Luther King Jr.

» RELATED: Remembering the Rev. Joseph Lowery

» RELATED: Joseph E. Lowery: 7 things you didn't know about the civil rights icon

On Saturday, fellow activists, political leaders and admirers of the legend’s work reacted to the loss by sharing quotes and memories.

» RELATED: Civil rights legend Rev. Joseph Lowery has died

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.