Social media mourns the loss of civil rights icon Rev. Joseph Lowery

The Rev. Joseph Lowery died peacefully at his Atlanta home on Friday night, surrounded by his daughters, according to a statement by the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights.
The civil rights icon and co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference was 98. Lowery made his mark in the 1950s and 1960s as a key civil rights leader at the shoulder of Martin Luther King Jr.
On Saturday, fellow activists, political leaders and admirers of the legend’s work reacted to the loss by sharing quotes and memories.
I'll never forget my parents in August of 2000 driving me to Atlanta to enroll in Morehouse College. The closer we got to the exit, my heart beat faster with anticipation .....what was the exit you may ask? Joseph E Lowery #JosephLowery— C. Allen Wesley (@CornellAllenWes) March 28, 2020
I am devastated by the passing of civil rights icon Rev. Dr. #JosephLowery. Those of us who serve in the civil rights movement will do our best to take up his mantle & honor his legacy by advocating for the most vulnerable during this unprecedented challenge.— Marc Morial (@MARCMORIAL) March 28, 2020
Rest in power 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/OOkF3EFgYH
Oh please, this morning remind yourself that we once chose another way. I will never forget standing in that cold as Rev. #JosephLowery’s perfect benediction washed over us at the first Inauguration of President Obama. Rest in Power, Dr. Lowery. https://t.co/ioJvb40Vus— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 28, 2020
"We ain't going back! We've come too far, marched too long, prayed too hard, wept too bitterly, bled too profusely and died too young, to let anybody turn back the clock on our journey to justice." Rest In Power, #JosephLowery pic.twitter.com/A5ZR6LNgH9— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 28, 2020
Tonight, the great Reverend Joseph E. Lowery transitioned from earth to eternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a champion for civil rights, a challenger of injustice, a dear friend to the King family.— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) March 28, 2020
Thank you, sir.
[📸: MLK, Lowery, Wyatt Tee Walker] pic.twitter.com/PGHpBJJjNm
With the passing of Rev. Joseph Lowery, the world lost a spiritual leader - a sage who understood that politics did not stand separate from who we are but told the story of who we are willing to be. May God’s face smile upon his newest angel, peace to his beloveds. #JosephLowery pic.twitter.com/jFbpbXBCLe— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 28, 2020
Affectionately known as “The Dean” of civil rights veterans, #JosephLowery , who served with Martin Luther King Jr. and delivered Barack Obama's inaugural benediction, has passed at 98. #RIP Brother Lowery🙏🏾❤️🕊… https://t.co/G7ZQzOafyP— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 28, 2020
Today we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Joseph Lowery, a civil rights legend and the co-founder of the @NationalSCLC. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/hTfJjvSuxX— NAACP (@NAACP) March 28, 2020
The dean of the civil rights movement has gone home.— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) March 28, 2020
Praying for the family of the Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery. May we continue to press ever forward in the pursuit of justice. https://t.co/GINiChg5N4
Rev. Joseph Lowery was a civil rights giant— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) March 28, 2020
Marched from Selma to Montgomery
Co-founded SCLC
Aide to MLK
Helped coordinate Montgomery Bus Boycott
Founded Georgia People’s Agenda
Delivered benediction at Obama’s inauguration
“Dean of the Civil Rights Movement”#rip #JosephLowery pic.twitter.com/9Kn9Q9iFlw