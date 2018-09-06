29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 26 -- The Harp

The arm and hand of God formed the harp’s sounding board, while the harp’s pedal was represented by a kneeling man holding a sheet of music.

The Harp was exhibited in the court of the Contemporary Arts building and was one of the most popular and photographed pieces of art at the fair.

But Savage had no money to cast the “The Harp,” nor did she have any place to store it.

So after the fair closed the most iconic image of it, and a lasting image of black art, was simply destroyed.

Savage did make and sell a few souvenir replicas of the piece, but in 1988 when the Schomburg Center had a retrospective of all of her work, only 19 pieces were located. Savage died in relative obscurity on March 26, 1962.