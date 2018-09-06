29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 18, James Weldon Johnson

The alumnus of Atlanta University (later Clark Atlanta University) was the first African American since reconstruction to pass the bar in his homestate of Florida. Johnson, fluent in Spanish and French, was also the first African American to serve as the United States consul to Venezuela and Nicaragua. He was appointed by President Theodore Roosevelt.

As executive secretary of the NAACP, Johnson organized in Manhattan the historic Silent March of 1917 to protest lynching. He also led a national anti-lynching campaign.