29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 29 Misty Copeland

No. 29

We round out Black History Month with the most recent entry, Misty Copeland, who in 2015 became the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the 75-year history of the American Ballet Theatre. Born in 1982, Copeland didn’t start dancing until the age of 13. But by 2000, she had joined the studio company of American Ballet Theatre, soon becoming a soloist and starring in productions like “The Nutcracker.” After being named principal dancer, Copeland became an international star, performing on Broadway in “On the Town,” and being named by Time as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.