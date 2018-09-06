Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month, No. 1: Carter Woodson

caption arrowCaption
Black History: Carter G. Woodson

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jan 4, 2017

February marks Black History Month. Follow the AJC this month for a series of short stories and videos and people, places and events that played a significant role in the development of black people in America.

No. 1

Carter G. Woodson: In 1926 former slaves still lived in America, living reminders of an institution that was banned less than 50 years prior. But black colleges and institutions were forming. Black artists were creating and black leaders were changing how blacks were being viewed in the country. Born in 1875 to former slaves in Virginia, Carter G. Woodson wanted to account for all of that. Only the second black person to earn a doctorate at Harvard University, Woodson devoted his professional life to gathering the history of African Americans who “were overlooked, ignored, and even suppressed by the writers of history textbooks and the teachers who use them.” In February 1926 he announced the celebration of “Negro History Week,” which would be celebrated the second week of the month to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Woodson’s week is considered the precursor to Black History Month. Woodson would continue to chronicle the lives and works of the African American – including his classic “The Mis-Education of the Negro — until his death in 1950 at the age of 74.

ExploreReason No. 2: Shirley Chisholm

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Virgil Abloh: Where luxury fashion and hip-hop intersect
10h ago
How ‘Sanford and Son’ changed the television landscape
How Mamie and Kenneth Clark used dolls to overturn school segregation laws
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top