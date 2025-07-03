Arts & Entertainment
‘Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children’ considers the artist through a child’s eyes

Beloved children’s books highlighted in High Museum exhibition of creative known for story quilts, paintings, sculptures, activism, more.
"Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children" features colorful paintings, illustrations and interactive soft sculptures. Old-school rotary phones play audio of children reading from featured books. (Courtesy of Isadora Pennington)

"Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children" features colorful paintings, illustrations and interactive soft sculptures. Old-school rotary phones play audio of children reading from featured books. (Courtesy of Isadora Pennington)
By Isadora Pennington – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

The High Museum of Art presents a stunning collection of works by late multimedia artist and activist Faith Ringgold in “Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children.”

Known for her paintings, sculptures, mixed media works, performances and activism, Ringgold is perhaps most remembered for her narrative story quilts. Some might not know that she was a prolific award-winning children’s book author and illustrator, as well. More than 100 drawings and paintings from a dozen-plus of her beloved published works are the focus of “Seeing Children” at the High.

A young visitor to "Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children" sees something of interest among the framed book illustrations by the multimedia artist. The High Museum exhibit continues through Oct. 12. (Courtesy of Isadora Pennington)

Ringgold, who passed away last year at age 93, explored themes of family, race, class and gender in her works. A lifelong educator, she used art to tell stories about serious topics to children through bright, vibrant colors and empowering storylines. She believed that children could confront complex topics of racism through a combination of fantasy and realism and offered a straightforward but still hopeful view of social issues.

On view at the High are pages from her writings that focus on Civil Rights figures in “If a Bus Could Talk: The Story of Rosa Parks” (1999) and the history of immigration in America in “We Came to America” (2016). She also evokes joyful, childlike wonder in “Tar Beach” (1991), which follows Cassie, a young Black child living in Harlem in the 1930s, as she imagines that she can fly to anywhere she dreams of from her apartment rooftop.

This exhibition is the latest in a series of special High Museum of Art exhibitions that celebrate children’s and picture book authors. Visitors will find playful elements that pique the curiosity of children and adults alike — such as tactile tufted benches and oversize flowers, old-school rotary phones that play audio of children reading featured books and an immersive replica of Cassie’s Harlem rooftop with Ringgold reading aloud in a video projected on the night sky overhead.

Andrew Westover, the High Museum's deputy director for learning and civic engagement, says that Faith Ringgold "thought deeply" about how to engage young viewers with the complex "ideas that she wrestled and grappled with and presented." (Courtesy of Isadora Pennington)

Andrew Westover, the High Museum of Art’s deputy director for learning and civic engagement, said that while most Ringgold exhibitions feature her story quilts, he believes it is important to shine a light on her children’s book works, as well.

“I think for folks who know her in that vein, this can be really revelatory to see that the ideas that she wrestled and grappled with and presented,” Westover said. “She also thought deeply about how anyone can engage those. In this exhibition, she’s not hiding any part of herself — she’s still engaging really complex things.

“But she was an educator. She taught for almost 20 years in the New York City school system, and that, I think, gave her a particular ability to understand what children developmentally can hold and understand.”

In this collection, Ringgold’s works on paper convey these complex histories through methods that are palatable to children. Westover finds the resulting work “incredible and particularly relevant.”

EXHIBIT PREVIEW

“Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children”

Through Oct. 12 at the High Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $23.50. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-733-4444, high.org.

::

Isadora Pennington is ArtsATL’s senior editor of art + design and dance. An experienced writer and photographer with a deep love for the arts, Isadora founded the Sketchbook newsletter with Rough Draft Atlanta in 2022. She is also president of the Avondale Arts Alliance and director of the Avondale Arts Center.

