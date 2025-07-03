Credit: Photo by Isadora Pennington Credit: Photo by Isadora Pennington

Ringgold, who passed away last year at age 93, explored themes of family, race, class and gender in her works. A lifelong educator, she used art to tell stories about serious topics to children through bright, vibrant colors and empowering storylines. She believed that children could confront complex topics of racism through a combination of fantasy and realism and offered a straightforward but still hopeful view of social issues.

On view at the High are pages from her writings that focus on Civil Rights figures in “If a Bus Could Talk: The Story of Rosa Parks” (1999) and the history of immigration in America in “We Came to America” (2016). She also evokes joyful, childlike wonder in “Tar Beach” (1991), which follows Cassie, a young Black child living in Harlem in the 1930s, as she imagines that she can fly to anywhere she dreams of from her apartment rooftop.

This exhibition is the latest in a series of special High Museum of Art exhibitions that celebrate children’s and picture book authors. Visitors will find playful elements that pique the curiosity of children and adults alike — such as tactile tufted benches and oversize flowers, old-school rotary phones that play audio of children reading featured books and an immersive replica of Cassie’s Harlem rooftop with Ringgold reading aloud in a video projected on the night sky overhead.

Andrew Westover, the High Museum of Art’s deputy director for learning and civic engagement, said that while most Ringgold exhibitions feature her story quilts, he believes it is important to shine a light on her children’s book works, as well.

“I think for folks who know her in that vein, this can be really revelatory to see that the ideas that she wrestled and grappled with and presented,” Westover said. “She also thought deeply about how anyone can engage those. In this exhibition, she’s not hiding any part of herself — she’s still engaging really complex things.

“But she was an educator. She taught for almost 20 years in the New York City school system, and that, I think, gave her a particular ability to understand what children developmentally can hold and understand.”

In this collection, Ringgold’s works on paper convey these complex histories through methods that are palatable to children. Westover finds the resulting work “incredible and particularly relevant.”

EXHIBIT PREVIEW

“Faith Ringgold: Seeing Children”

Through Oct. 12 at the High Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $23.50. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-733-4444, high.org.

