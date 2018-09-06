X

29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 6, Gladys Knight

Life | Sept 6, 2018
By Ernie Suggs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

February marks Black History Month. Follow the AJC this month for a series of short stories and videos and people, places and events that played a significant role in the development of black people in America.

No. 6

Gladys Knight: Atlanta-born Gladys Knight is a legendary singer whose gospel-tinged voice made her a star as the leader of Gladys Knight & the Pips. With songs like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “If I Were Your Woman,” the R&B group dominated the charts for more than four decades. As part of the group and throughout her long solo career, Knight won seven Grammys. Gladys Knight & the Pips were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 1989 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. In 2015, the Georgia General Assembly renamed a part of an Atlanta road in Knight’s honor.

Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight greeted guests before the highway dedication ceremony honoring Gladys Knight at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, June 9, 2015. The state Senate unanimously passed a proposal to name State Route 9 from Peachtree Street to 14th Street after the Atlanta-born superstar, who has never before anything named after her in her home state. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

