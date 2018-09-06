Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 7, Doug Williams

caption arrowCaption
Black History: Doug Williams

Life
Jan 4, 2017

February marks Black History Month. Follow the AJC this month for a series of short stories and videos and people, places and events that played a significant role in the development of black people in America.

No. 7

Doug Williams: On Jan. 31, 1988 in Super Bowl XXII Doug Williams became the first black quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl when he led the Washington Redskins in a 42-10 rout over the same Denver Broncos that Cam Newton tried to best. Arguably, it was the greatest game a quarterback had ever had in the Super Bowl. Williams, a graduate of the HBCU Grambling State University, threw for 340 yards. In the second quarter alone, Williams completed 9 of 11 passes for 228 yards and 4 touchdowns. Williams retired from the NFL in 1989 and went on to succeed his mentor, Eddie Robinson, as Grambling’s head coach. Russell Wilson became the second black quarterback to win a Super Bowl when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a 43-8 victory in Super Bowl XLVIII over the, hmmmm, Denver Broncos. Notice a pattern?

caption arrowCaption
1988 Super Bowl: This Super Bowl came at the end of a season that was shortened by a players' strike. Washington quarterback Doug Williams, who set a Super Bowl record with 340 yards passing, became the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Washington won 42-10. Redskins receiver Ricky Sanders (83) caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, breaking one record and tying another. The Redskins scored 42 unanswered points, including a record-breaking 35 points in the second quarter.

Credit: Reed Saxon

1988 Super Bowl: This Super Bowl came at the end of a season that was shortened by a players' strike. Washington quarterback Doug Williams, who set a Super Bowl record with 340 yards passing, became the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Washington won 42-10. Redskins receiver Ricky Sanders (83) caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, breaking one record and tying another. The Redskins scored 42 unanswered points, including a record-breaking 35 points in the second quarter.

Credit: Reed Saxon

caption arrowCaption
1988 Super Bowl: This Super Bowl came at the end of a season that was shortened by a players' strike. Washington quarterback Doug Williams, who set a Super Bowl record with 340 yards passing, became the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Washington won 42-10. Redskins receiver Ricky Sanders (83) caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, breaking one record and tying another. The Redskins scored 42 unanswered points, including a record-breaking 35 points in the second quarter.

Credit: Reed Saxon

Credit: Reed Saxon

ExploreReason No. 8: Atlanta Race Riots 1906
ExploreMore Black History Month stories from the AJC

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Google Doodle honors female pro baseball player Toni Stone for Black History Month
3h ago
Sweeten your Valentine’s Day with these food deals
4h ago
OPINION: Law targeting Georgia lactation counselors could do more harm than good
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top