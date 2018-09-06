29 reasons to celebrate Black History Month: No. 7, Doug Williams

No. 7

Doug Williams: On Jan. 31, 1988 in Super Bowl XXII Doug Williams became the first black quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl when he led the Washington Redskins in a 42-10 rout over the same Denver Broncos that Cam Newton tried to best. Arguably, it was the greatest game a quarterback had ever had in the Super Bowl. Williams, a graduate of the HBCU Grambling State University, threw for 340 yards. In the second quarter alone, Williams completed 9 of 11 passes for 228 yards and 4 touchdowns. Williams retired from the NFL in 1989 and went on to succeed his mentor, Eddie Robinson, as Grambling’s head coach. Russell Wilson became the second black quarterback to win a Super Bowl when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a 43-8 victory in Super Bowl XLVIII over the, hmmmm, Denver Broncos. Notice a pattern?