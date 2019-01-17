Forget that midnight train: Georgia now has a Gladys Knight Highway

Forget the midnight train to Georgia. Atlantans can now zoom down the new Gladys Knight Highway.
A portion of the city’s State Route 9 from Peachtree Street to 14th Street has officially been dedicated to the Atlanta-born Empress of Soul, after Gov. Nathan Deal signed Senate Resolution 441 this week in her honor.
It’s the first time anything has been named for Knight in her home state, despite a 50-year career, more than 40 albums and seven Grammy awards.
State Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, sponsored the resolution.