Muhammad Ali’s return to the ring electrified Atlanta, black community

“Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights?” Ali asked.

As he appealed his conviction, he was stripped of his title and his license to fight by all the major boxing commissions in the U.S.

More than 50 locales denied him a chance to return to the sport — until one Southern city that had developed a reputation as the “cradle of the civil rights movement” offered him another chance.

Atlanta was the only major city willing to host Ali’s return, and the atmosphere surrounding his comeback fight against Jerry Quarry was electric, said four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Muhammad Ali hits Jerry Quarry with a hard right during their fight Oct. 26, 1970, in Atlanta. Ali was declared the winner in the non-title match. AP/file photo

At the time, Holyfield was just 8 years old. The youngest of nine children growing up in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood, he remembers the buzz surrounding the fight.

“It was a big atmosphere and it was all anyone was talking about,” he recalled. “That was it.”

In the years leading up to the fight, Ali had developed a reputation as America’s most outspoken athlete.

Never one to shy away from controversy, “The Louisville Lip” was revered by the nation’s civil rights leaders, and his opposition to the Vietnam War helped cement his position as a counterculture icon.

Muhammad Ali is against the ropes in the third round bout with Jerry Quarry at the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 26, 1970. Ali was declared the winner when the referee stopped the fight after Quarry was unable to answer the bell for the fourth round. Quarry had a cut over his left eye from a right hook from Ali, which came in the second round of this scheduled 15-round non-title fight. AP/file photo

“Here’s a guy who was very articulate and said things that normally, people with his skin color wouldn’t say,” Holyfield recalled.

His return to the ring in Atlanta was set in motion when local businessman Harry Pett, who had family connections to a sports marketing firm, contacted state Sen. Leroy Johnson in the summer of ’70. If you can provide the venue, Pett told him, we can get a contract with Ali.

Johnson – the first black lawmaker elected to the Georgia Senate after Reconstruction – ran with the idea.

“I had not been much of a fight fan before that,” the late Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution several years ago. “The thing that energized me was that the New York boxing commission said he’d never fight again in this country. To me that became a challenge, a challenge against the system.

Leroy Johnson, a Georgia state senator at the time, was the promoter of the 1970 bout between Muhammad Ali and Jerry Quarry. STEVE HUMMER/AJC

“Obviously we made some money out of it and I’m glad we did. But I was more concerned about doing what the system said we couldn’t do.”

Fans flocked to the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium to see the bout, which late boxing writer Bert Sugar dubbed “the greatest collection of black power and black money ever assembled up to that time.”

Stronger and much quicker than his opponent, Ali dominated the fight, unleashing a fury of blows against Quarry in the opening round.

“(Ali) has certainly appeared, in the first round, to have lost none of his swiftness,” one seemingly surprised commentator said. “He is still plenty fast and his left jab is still a dynamite punch.”

Former state Sen. Leroy Johnson’s ticket to the Muhammad Ali vs. Jerry Quarry fight in 1970. Johnson used his political contacts to smooth the way for Ali to fight in Atlanta for his first fight after denouncing the Vietnam War. BEN GRAY/AJC file photo

The fight was called after the third round as Quarry bled profusely from a large gash over his left eye. Ali’s comeback was complete.

He went on to continue his storied career, and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction the following summer. But it was his actions outside the ring that inspired generations of Americans and gave modern-day athletes the platform to speak out against social injustice, Holyfield said.

“He brought countries and people together,” he said, adding that Ali set the stage by giving a voice to “anybody who wants to make this world a better place.”

Muhammad Ali is congratulated by Dr. Ralph Abernathy and Coretta Scott King after beating Jerry Quarry in Atlanta on Oct. 26, 1970. AP/file photo

