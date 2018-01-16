Moss can make an attractive “lawn”

A: Moss can certainly be an attractive alternative to grass in a lawn. If you have shade and lots of clay in your soil, you only need occasional watering to keep moss happy. I'll bet you have friends who also have moss patches but who are not so enamored with it as you are. Use a spatula to lift patches of their moss and put them in your landscape where you want moss to grow. When it's dry in summertime you may need to water your moss briefly each day to keep it green. In my experience a quick mist of glyphosate (Roundup, etc) will kill weeds growing in moss without hurting the moss itself. I have more tips on growing moss at bit.ly/mosslawn.

Q: I ordered two 'Amber Gold' arborvitae online. They've been in the ground a couple of weeks now and seem to be doing well. Is any special care needed?Chris Souther, email