MLK would be 92 today. Here’s how Twitter users honored him

A Timeline of the Life of , Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.January 15, 1929 , Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, Georgia.1948, At the age of 19, King graduates from Morehouse College with a B.A. in sociology.1951, King graduates from Crozer Theological Seminary with a B.Div. degree.June 18, 1953, King marries Coretta Scott in Heiberger, Alabama.June 6, 1955 , Dr. King receives his Ph.D. degree in systematic theology at Boston University.December 1, 1955 , Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus, sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.Dr. King leads the 385-day boycott, enduring arrest and a house bombing, resulting in the end of racial segregation on all Montgomery public buses.September 20, 1958 , Dr. King is stabbed in the chest by a mentally ill woman in a Harlem department store during a book signing.April, 1963 , Dr. King is arrested for the 13th time during the Birmingham campaign. He composes his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail.August 28, 1963 , Dr. King delivers his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington.The speech helped the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.October 14, 1964 , Dr. King is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.March 25, 1965, During the march from Selma to Montgomery, King declared, "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.".April 15, 1967 , King speaks against the Vietnam War, stating, "I would like to see the fervor of the civil-rights movement imbued into the peace movement.".April 4, 1968, Dr. King is assassinated by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday will be celebrated Monday, but the anniversary of his birth is today

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was born 92 years ago today. When he was born Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King Jr.’s name was Michael. It’s the name originally on his birth certificate.

He was named after his father, the Rev. Michael King, who was senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Michael King toured much of Germany, the country that is the birthplace of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation. When he returned to Atlanta, the senior King decided to change his name and his son's from Michael to Martin Luther, after the German Protestant leader, according to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford.

Twitter users, including his children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, honored the civil rights leader on his birthday.

The wishes weren’t just from Atlanta, though. “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted not just “Happy Birthday,” but also attached a song honoring King that has been taught in the elementary school he attended for years.

