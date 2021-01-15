7 best Martin Luther King Jr. quotes you may not know

8 Powerful , Martin Luther King Jr. , Quotes.Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase.Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that.We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude.We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope.Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere