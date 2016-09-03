‘Black and Blue’ salvia is a hardy perennial

A: As long as the leaves get plenty of sunshine, it's fine to build a trellis of some sort for the vines to climb. You can make a sling out of cloth to hold the fruit above the ground without causing too much weight on the vine.

Q: I recently learned about boxwood blight. My property has many Asian and English boxwoods. My yard service said they would disinfect their trimmers with Lysol. But what can I spray for prevention? — Margaret Wyatt, email

A: It may seem extreme, but, if you have treasured boxwoods, your landscape crew should sterilize their tools and put on disposable Tyvek uniforms before coming on your property. Boxwood blight spores are very sticky, and they will adhere to pruning tools, shovels, workers' clothing and hands, as well as the fur and feathers of wild and domestic animals (dogs, cats, rabbits, wild turkeys, etc.). Once your shrubs are infected, boxwood blight cannot be cured. Preventative fungicides include chlorothalonil (Daconil, Spectro, etc) and fludioxonil (Medallion, Palladium). I have pictures and further information at bit.ly/GAboxblight.

Q: I have several fruit trees. What would be the best mulch around the base of the trees? — Don Williamson, Conyers

A: Any mulch (bark chips, woodchips, pine straw, etc.) will be fine. The main thing is to pull it away from the trunk of the tree 6 inches. Otherwise, voles may get in and chew the bark, and that’s not good.