Things to do in Atlanta on Christmas Day

Holiday Afternoon Tea. 2 to 6 p.m., Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326. On Christmas day, the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will present a special holiday variation of the hotel's traditional afternoon tea. Attendees can sip on seasonal teas including Gingerbread House and Organic Sugar Plum Fairy Tale, as well as mulled spiced wine shooters, while enjoying pumpkin spice scones, sweet potato cheesecake, and other sweets. Tickets are $72 for adults and $30 for children. Learn more here.

Holiday Bricktacular. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Legoland Discovery Center, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30326. The LEGOLAND® Discovery Center in Atlanta will feature a special holiday event on Christmas Day. During the event, guests can build a LEGO snowflake, meet Santa and more all in a "bricktastic" holiday setting. Ticket prices vary. For more information visit the website.

Chanukah on the Beltline. 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Chabad Intown, 730 Ponce de Leon Place NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30306. Celebrate Hanukkah on the Atlanta Beltline with Chabad Intown. Activities for children will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. The event will also feature a bounce house, arts and crafts, latkes and hot drinks and lots of other fun activities. You can find more information here.

Atlanta Festival of Trees. 24/7. Embassy Suites by Hilton at Centennial Olympic Park, 267 Marietta Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30313. The Atlanta Festival of Trees is an annual holiday tradition where more than 30 non-profit organizations decorate a holiday tree that will be on display in the hotel's atrium, according to the website Reach Out & Read. The event is free to attend. More information is available here.

Christmas Day Brunch at Southern Art. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Southern Art and Bourbon Bar, 3315 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30326. At this Christmas Day Brunch, guests will have the chance to dine in casual elegance and enjoy southern-inspired dishes as well as ambiance. Ticket prices are $105 for adults and $55 for children. The menu features buttermilk fried chicken, shrimp and grits and Belgian waffles. You can find more information here.

If you're looking to enjoy Christmas dinner at a restaurant, here are all the restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day. Also, you can find more things to do this holiday season with the Atlanta Winter Guide.

