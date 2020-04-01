Craving doughnuts? Here’s the best shop in Georgia

The shop has a 4 out of 5 star Yelp rating and 24/7 Tempo lists its sample specialty as vanilla bean, a yeast doughnut topped with its namesake glaze, which is the spot’s top-seller.

“Our goal is to revitalize the American doughnut — to help restore it to its former glory as a simple, tasty, hand-crafted treat,” reads the shop’s mission statement on the website.

“Our founder, Maria Moore Riggs, fell in love with farm-to-table comfort food while working in the kitchen of a California resort known for its family-style meals made with ingredients sourced from its farm and organic garden. This experience ignited her passion for sharing delicious, high-quality food and she has been baking ever since.”

Revolution Donughts has two locations: one in Inman Park and another in Decatur.

While local ordinances has caused restaurants in the area to close for in-person dining, both Revolution locations have online and walk-up ordering available. The shop is also open for temporary hours, which are 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day.