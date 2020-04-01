X

Craving doughnuts? Here’s the best shop in Georgia

Doughnuts - Fast Facts

Things To Do | April 1, 2020
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24/7 Tempo dubbed this Atlanta-area spot the best place to grab the pastry in the state

If you’ve been craving a glazed or jam-filled doughnut and want to support a local business amid social distancing, a new list from 24/7 Tempo has you covered.

The website, which is a member of the financial news network 24/7 Wall St. Media, searched a variety of sites to review a dozen existing lists of the best doughnut spots in the United States.

» RELATED: Winner: This is the best doughnut in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta

"All the shops on this list were ranked as the best doughnut shop in their respective states multiple times. In the case of a tie, the shop's Yelp rating was used as a tiebreaker," the article said.

In Georgia, the title of the best went to Revolution Donuts & Coffee.

The shop has a 4 out of 5 star Yelp rating and 24/7 Tempo lists its sample specialty as vanilla bean, a yeast doughnut topped with its namesake glaze, which is the spot’s top-seller.

“Our goal is to revitalize the American doughnut — to help restore it to its former glory as a simple, tasty, hand-crafted treat,” reads the shop’s mission statement on the website.

» RELATED: Revolution Doughnuts opens second location in Inman Park

“Our founder, Maria Moore Riggs, fell in love with farm-to-table comfort food while working in the kitchen of a California resort known for its family-style meals made with ingredients sourced from its farm and organic garden. This experience ignited her passion for sharing delicious, high-quality food and she has been baking ever since.”

Revolution Donughts has two locations: one in Inman Park and another in Decatur.

While local ordinances has caused restaurants in the area to close for in-person dining, both Revolution locations have online and walk-up ordering available. The shop is also open for temporary hours, which are 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.