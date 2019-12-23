The Yard Milkshake Bar from ‘Shark Tank’ might be coming to Atlanta

According to What Now Atlanta, the milkshake spot has filed plans with the city for a 1,822-square-foot space, at 341 Marietta Street NW.

The Yard Milkshake Bar was created by husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Green, according to their website. In 2011 Chelsea and her mother started their first ice cream shop, Island Ice Cream. After years of working with ice cream and desserts, they decided to open a second ice cream shop in 2017 and then it was on to milkshakes.