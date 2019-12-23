The Yard Milkshake Bar from ‘Shark Tank’ might be coming to Atlanta

There are quite a few places in Atlanta to find great milkshakes, and now there may be one more.
The Yard Milkshake Bar that was featured on the popular television show, "Shark Tank," could be planning its debut near Centennial Olympic Park.
According to What Now Atlanta, the milkshake spot has filed plans with the city for a 1,822-square-foot space, at 341 Marietta Street NW.
The Yard Milkshake Bar was created by husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Green, according to their website. In 2011 Chelsea and her mother started their first ice cream shop, Island Ice Cream. After years of working with ice cream and desserts, they decided to open a second ice cream shop in 2017 and then it was on to milkshakes.
At the bar, customers can pick from around 20 signature milkshakes or they can create their own. The milkshake bar offers 28 ice cream flavors, eight different types of cookie dough and 40 toppings including waffles, oatmeal cream pie and chocolate-dipped bacon.