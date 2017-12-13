X

Atlanta megachurch Pastor Charles Stanley outlines succession plan

Life | Dec 13, 2017
By Shelia Poole, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prominent Atlanta Pastor Charles F. Stanley on Sunday recommended a pastoral succession plan to the congregation of First Baptist Church Atlanta.

The plan, which was approved by the congregation, was unveiled at both morning services.

It officially provides for the orderly transition of the title, duties, and responsibilities of the role of senior pastor of of the church from Stanley to Senior Associate Pastor Anthony George at “such time in the future, known only to God, that Dr. Stanley ceases to be the senior pastor of the church,” according to a post on the church’s Facebook page.

Stanley said while he intends to remain as pastor “ as long as God gives me health and strength, this plan will be officially in place to ensure a seamless transition in leadership whenever God ordains that to occur.”

Neither Stanley nor George could be reached for comment.

Stanley is a best-selling author and founder of In Touch Ministries.

He has served twice as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention and has led First Baptist Church as senior pastor since 1971.

