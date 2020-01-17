Explore Atlanta’s roots by learning about native plants along the Beltline

Atlanta is sometimes called the “city in a forest” because of its extensive tree canopy.
However, in recent years, as the city has quickly developed, some of that canopy has been lost.
The AJC has previously reported on data from the Global Forest Watch that found the tree canopy in Fulton County decreased by 16% between 2001 and 2007.
Those figures have motivated some groups in Atlanta to take action.
Perhaps the most notable voice for the city's greenery is Trees Atlanta, which has been around for 35 years. Its mission is relatively straightforward: "address Atlanta's tree loss, protect its forests, and create new green space," according to its website.
In recent years, some of Trees Atlanta's work has included a partnership with the Beltline, though programs like monthly docent-lead walking tours along the trail and the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum.
Now, the organization will hold an upcoming lunch and learn to dive into the city's roots by looking at native plants along the Beltline.
The event, which will take place at noon on Thursday, March 12, at Trees Atlanta's headquarters, will feature a presentation from Brian Williams, urban forestry director at Trees Atlanta.
He will explain some of the history of the Beltline corridor before restoration began and the native plants found in the area.
Williams will also discuss urban wildlife and pollinators found along the trail and talk about Trees Atlanta’s initiative at the Beltline Arboretum.
If you’re interested in hearing more, grab your lunch and get ready to learn.
DETAILS
Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 Trees Atlanta, 225 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta, Georgia Reserve your spot