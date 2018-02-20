X

Couple calls on community to send hundreds to see “Black Panther”

‘Black Panther’ Sets Record for Advance Ticket Sales

Life | Feb 20, 2018
By Shelia Poole, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta couple issued a call to the community to help pay for students to see the blockbuster movie “Black Panther.”

The community responded.

On Tuesday 725 students will see the film at Movie Tavern Northlake in Tucker.

Related: “Black Panther” spurs demand for African-inspired clothes

“I grew up with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman,” said Jay Bailey. “I never saw my reflection in them. They were superheroes I admired and looked up to.”

Atlanta couple raises money to take more than 700 students to see "Black Panther"
Atlanta couple raises money to take more than 700 students to see "Black Panther"

Bailey and his wife, NBC news correspondent Blayne Alexander, founded the Phoenix Leadership Foundation.

The movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, was filmed in Atlanta and has broken box-office records.

Related: Ryan Coogler talks "Fruitvale Station

Related: Twitter goes crazy over “Black Panther”

Bailey, chairman of the foundation and a managing partner at Greenwood Archer, a private equity firm, said nearly 700 people donated to the effort, contributing anywhere from a dollar to $500. Georgia Power donated books and Chick-fil-A will donate lunch. More than 150 people have volunteered.

Read the full story.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.