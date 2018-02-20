Couple calls on community to send hundreds to see “Black Panther”

Atlanta couple raises money to take more than 700 students to see "Black Panther"

Bailey and his wife, NBC news correspondent Blayne Alexander, founded the Phoenix Leadership Foundation.

The movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, was filmed in Atlanta and has broken box-office records.

Bailey, chairman of the foundation and a managing partner at Greenwood Archer, a private equity firm, said nearly 700 people donated to the effort, contributing anywhere from a dollar to $500. Georgia Power donated books and Chick-fil-A will donate lunch. More than 150 people have volunteered.

