Couple calls on community to send hundreds to see “Black Panther”

An Atlanta couple issued a call to the community to help pay for students to see the blockbuster movie “Black Panther.”
The community responded.
On Tuesday 725 students will see the film at Movie Tavern Northlake in Tucker.
“I grew up with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman,” said Jay Bailey. “I never saw my reflection in them. They were superheroes I admired and looked up to.”
Bailey and his wife, NBC news correspondent Blayne Alexander, founded the Phoenix Leadership Foundation.
The movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, was filmed in Atlanta and has broken box-office records.
Bailey, chairman of the foundation and a managing partner at Greenwood Archer, a private equity firm, said nearly 700 people donated to the effort, contributing anywhere from a dollar to $500. Georgia Power donated books and Chick-fil-A will donate lunch. More than 150 people have volunteered.