Atlanta Constitution history: ‘Gone With the Wind’ premiere

The idea of a movie premiere being a big deal may seem strange in today’s multi-media, multi-digitized world. But “Gone With the Wind” was no ordinary film, not for that time, and certainly not for Atlanta. Margaret Mitchell’s novel had been an international best-seller, so the process of hitching the city’s wagon to her romanticized Civil War saga was a done deal by the time the eagerly anticipated film debuted at Loew’s Grand Theater. Hollywood came to town in full force, and Atlanta’s society was waiting with open arms, with balls and cocktail parties throughout the week. At the center of it all was Mitchell, who began her literary career by working as a reporter for The Constitution’s then-rival, The Atlanta Journal.

