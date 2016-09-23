‘Gone With the Wind’ turns 80

The epic and record-breaking novel “Gone with the Wind” celebrates its 80th birthday this week. Atlanta native Margaret Mitchell helped put Georgia on the literary and historical map when her Southern plantation fiction became one of the best-selling books of all time.

“Gone With the Wind” was published June 10, 1936 (on bookstands by June 30). Mitchell hoped the book she wrote on her own time in her Midtown apartment would sell 5,000 copies. Within 6 months, “Gone with the Wind” sold one million copies.