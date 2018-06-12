‘GWTW’ wasn’t Margaret Mitchell’s only legacy

For eight years, the onetime Atlanta Journal reporter secretly wrote "Gone With the Wind" in her apartment at the corner of Peachtree and Tenth streets. Published in 1936, it sold 1 million copies in the first six months (and at least 30 million more since then), won a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award and spawned a movie that won eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Yet the pint-size (4-foot-11), lifelong Atlantan cut an equally remarkable figure in lesser-known, no less important arenas. While some have criticized “GWTW” for being racially insensitive, in real life, For eight years, the onetime Atlanta Journal reporter secretly wrote “Gone With the Wind” in her apartment at the corner of Peachtree and Tenth streets. She pressed for and gave $1,000 to create the first public unit for black patients at Grady Hospital. Beginning in the early 1940s, her anonymous donations to Morehouse College helped finance the education of at least 20 black medical and dental students.