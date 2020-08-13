Study shows that doing yoga can help reduce anxiety

In the study, the researchers tracked a group of 226 people with anxiety disorder and assigned them randomly to three separate groups: cognitive behavioral therapy, yoga and stress-management education.

After three months, the researchers found that the cognitive behavioral therapy and yoga to be more effective than stress management. According to the researchers, 54% of people who practiced yoga “met response criteria for meaningfully improved symptoms compared to 33 percent in the stress-education group.”

Additionally, the CDC recommends the following measure to look out for your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak:

Stay informed, but avoid over-saturating yourself with coverage of the virus

Take deep breaths and try to meditate

When you can, eat healthy foods and get regular exercise

Take time to unwind "and remind yourself that strong feelings fade"

Take breaks from consuming coverage

Connect with others about what you are feeling

Maintain healthy relationships with friends or family members

Try to maintain a sense of positive thinking

The CDC also has resources available about coping with a disaster or traumatic event here.

Here are some things to keep in mind about anxiety, as previously reported by the AJC:

What is anxiety?

Anxiety, according to the American Psychological Association (APA), is defined as "an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts and physical changes like increased blood pressure."

How is anxiety different from anxiety disorder?

While anxiety is a normal emotional reaction to stress, anxiety disorders involve excessive fear or anxiety.

Generally, someone with anxiety disorder would have fear or anxiety that is out of proportion to the situation or inappropriate for his or her age.

The anxiety would also affect normal day-to-day function.

How many people in the U.S. have anxiety disorder?

Research from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) shows anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million American adults 18 years or older (18.1 percent) each year.

Tips to manage your anxiety and stress

The ADAA put together this helpful infographic with simple but effective tips, such as improving your eating and sleeping habits, squeezing some fitness into your day and more.