Zoo Atlanta baby boom continues with new warthog piglets

A date that the piglets can be seen by the public has yet to be revealed.

Explore Zoo Atlanta welcomes young warthog

This marks the first piglets born at Zoo Atlanta since the birth of Eleanor and her littermates in 2014. The new litter now surpasses Hamlet as the newest warthogs in the habitat. He arrived from Texas’ Houston Zoo in October 2020 as a companion for Eleanor.

At the time, Mickelberg said warthogs “are animals that many people consider iconic to a legendary part of Africa.” She added that they and all African Savanna animals “are all emblematic of the connectedness of this ecosystem – and of the connections between us here in Atlanta and the future of Africa’s wild savannas.”