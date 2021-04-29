ajc logo
X

Zoo Atlanta baby boom continues with new warthog piglets

New warthog piglets born at Zoo Atlanta.Three female warthogs were born at Zoo Atlanta on April 13, 2021.The piglets are the first offspring for Eleanor, 7, and father Hamlet, 2.We are thrilled to welcome warthog piglets to Eleanor and Hamlet and to our African Savanna, Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., Vice President of Collections and Conservation.The new litter comes after Hamlet arrived as a companion for Eleanor from the Houston Zoo in October 2020

Life | 39 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There’s a new set of little ones at Zoo Atlanta.

Three female warthogs arrived at the zoo earlier this month and are the first births in the African Savanna habitat.

ExploreZoo Atlanta celebrates birth of endangered lemur species

Eleanor and Hamlet are parents to the new litter — their first offspring — born on April 13, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome warthog piglets to Eleanor and Hamlet and to our African Savanna,” Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., Vice President of Collections and Conservation said in a press release. “The African Savanna highlights the interconnectedness of all life. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate that connection than with new life.”

Behind the scenes, the trio is bonding with mom, who has been exhibiting proper maternal behavior and acting protective. They’ll get the chance to meet their father later on.

A date that the piglets can be seen by the public has yet to be revealed.

ExploreZoo Atlanta welcomes young warthog

This marks the first piglets born at Zoo Atlanta since the birth of Eleanor and her littermates in 2014. The new litter now surpasses Hamlet as the newest warthogs in the habitat. He arrived from Texas’ Houston Zoo in October 2020 as a companion for Eleanor.

At the time, Mickelberg said warthogs “are animals that many people consider iconic to a legendary part of Africa.” She added that they and all African Savanna animals “are all emblematic of the connectedness of this ecosystem – and of the connections between us here in Atlanta and the future of Africa’s wild savannas.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top