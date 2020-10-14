Zoo Atlanta welcomes young, new warthog

The zoo announced this week that Hamlet, a 19-month-old male warthog from Texas’ Houston Zoo, has been welcomed to the African Savanna habitat. There, he joins 6-year-old Eleanor, a female warthog.

“We’re excited to introduce Hamlet to the African Savanna. Warthogs are animals that many people consider iconic to a legendary part of Africa,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., Vice President of Collections and Conservation in a press release. “The animals that are part of this environment are all emblematic of the connectedness of this ecosystem – and of the connections between us here in Atlanta and the future of Africa’s wild savannas.”