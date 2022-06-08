Zoinks! You can Airbnb in the Mystery Machine, hosted by “Scooby-Doo” star Matthew Lillard

Combined Shape Caption

Airbnb to Offer, Temporary Housing, to 20,000 Afghan Refugees.Airbnb to Offer, Temporary Housing, to 20,000 Afghan Refugees.On Tuesday, Airbnb announced its plan to aidAfghan refugees looking for a place to stay.The company pledged to offer short- andlong-term housing to up to 20,000 refugees worldwide.Refugees will be matched with hostsoffering their homes for free or at a discountrate via Airbnb's associated nonprofit.All costs will be covered by Airbnb,CEO Brian Chesky or donations. .In this past week, it has become abundantly clear that the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees here in the United States and elsewhere is a significant humanitarian crisis. In the face of this need, our community is ready to once again step up, Airbnb, via Business Insider.A representative said the company isworking with resettlement agencies toidentify Afghan refugees looking for housing. .Airbnb.org will closely collaborate with resettlement agencies and partners to go where the need goes, and evolve this initiative and our support as necessary, Airbnb, via Business Insider.So far, refugees have been settled in areas acrossthe United States, including Northern Virginia,Cleveland, Dallas and New Jersey. .This is not the first time Airbnb has devised ahousing program to aid displaced families. .Over the past four years, Airbnb has housed people seekingrefuge from hurricanes, wildfires and a mass shooting.Airbnb most recently provided housing to frontlinehealth care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.