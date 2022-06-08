Zoinks! You can Airbnb in the Mystery Machine, hosted by “Scooby-Doo” star Matthew Lillard

The 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie is celebrating its birthday this year with a unique opportunity for fans. For the film’s 20th anniversary, you can spend a night in the Mystery Machine through Airbnb — hosted by none other than Shaggy actor Matthew Lillard.
“Zoinks,” Lillard said in his Airbnb listing. “It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy (TM) in the first live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ film by Warner Bros., but his spirit has been with me since. To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included.”
Booking begins for the Malibu, California, visit at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and will be open for three one-night stays for June 24-26. The stay will feature 2002 throwbacks, including Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace and a dinner menu featuring all of Shaggy and Scooby’s favorite foods.
Lillard will greet each renter virtually before passing the baton off to a concierge service that will ensure your stay is comfortable and enjoyable. The one bed, half-bath stay will set you back a modest $20 for your one-night stay.
If you want to meet Lillard, the actor who claims he was “simply the mere mortal who was possessed by the spirit of Shaggy in the live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ film 20 years ago,” then this is your chance — even if it is just a virtual one. “Scooby-Doo” turns 20 on June 14, 2022.
