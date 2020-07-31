What you need to know about participating in coronavirus vaccine trials

Before being selected to participate in a trial, volunteers are screened to ensure they are in good health.

If someone is determined to be well suited to participate, they may be given a dosage of the vaccine or a placebo. And while the vaccine may make participants feel under the weather for a bit, HuffPost notes that it will not cause people to contract the virus itself.

“The vaccines themselves cannot give you COVID-19 as they don’t actually contain any of the coronavirus itself. A vaccine is designed to turn on your immune system and go after the virus if you are exposed,” HuffPost notes.

Participants in trials are typically compensated for their time. Jim Kublin, an infectious disease researcher, told Huffpost that most of the time participants receive $50 per appointment, which can add up to anywhere from $500 to $1,200 over the course of a trial.

“We really would like people to register,” Kublin told the outlet. “We do need literally millions of people to volunteer now.”

Participants in vaccine trials must be at least 18 years old. Typically, the trails are not open to people who are immunocompromised or have a history of being allergic to vaccines. There are trials being conducted in Georgia.

You can apply to participate and find more information on the trials at covidstudies.org.