Atlanta clinic receives $75K to address racial disparities in COVID-19 care

The Siemens Foundation announced this week that an Atlanta medical center will be among the providers to receive financial support for COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The foundation will give $75,000 to Atlanta’s Southside Medical Center “to help in the COVID-19 crisis recovery and address racial disparities in accessing quality, affordable healthcare.”
The recipients of the grant funds were selected based on the meeting “the needs of the medically underserved, underrepresented and uninsured,” according to the foundation, which is the nonprofit organization established by Siemens USA.
“Six months into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect people of color, particularly Black people,” said David Etzwiler, CEO, Siemens Foundation. “Our commitment to eliminating health, education, and social justice disparities experienced by Black people is stronger than ever.”
The Southside Medical Center is one of the oldest community health care providers in Georgia, with 11 clinics throughout the metro area. According to a press release, the center employs more than 300 people who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We greatly appreciate Siemens Foundation for having recognized us for the work we and other community health centers are doing,” Southside Medical’s President & CEO Dr. David Williams said in a statement. “The grant is a testament to the fact that foundations such as Siemens are proactively recognizing there is a need for support and are working to provide it. On behalf of the community we serve and our board of directors, we are grateful.”
According to the foundation, the grant recipients will receive the funds in the next couple weeks and will be able to allocate it to what is most needed.
“Being at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and an essential service, the center has never ceased operations,” according to the statement. “The center tests 400 new patients every day and plans to utilize funds to replenish resources for its free testing sites such as tents, mobile medical units and additional staff.”