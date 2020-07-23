Atlanta clinic receives $75K to address racial disparities in COVID-19 care

“We greatly appreciate Siemens Foundation for having recognized us for the work we and other community health centers are doing,” Southside Medical’s President & CEO Dr. David Williams said in a statement. “The grant is a testament to the fact that foundations such as Siemens are proactively recognizing there is a need for support and are working to provide it. On behalf of the community we serve and our board of directors, we are grateful.”

According to the foundation, the grant recipients will receive the funds in the next couple weeks and will be able to allocate it to what is most needed.

“Being at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and an essential service, the center has never ceased operations,” according to the statement. “The center tests 400 new patients every day and plans to utilize funds to replenish resources for its free testing sites such as tents, mobile medical units and additional staff.”