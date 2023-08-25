Wild Georgia: Jewelweed is a wildflower gem in late summer

By Charles Seabrook
Blooming in dense patches now in moist, shady areas across most of Georgia is one of the state’s most common and beautiful wildflowers of late summer, the spotted jewelweed.

For ruby-throated hummingbirds, which are migrating now to winter grounds in Mexico and Central America, the jewelweed is particularly important: The flowers are rich sources of nectar that help fuel the little birds’ arduous trek south.

Some biologists say that without jewelweed’s copious nectar at this time of year, many hummingbirds might not survive migration.

In turn, however, hummingbirds provide a valuable service for the plant: When going from flower to flower to sip nectar with their long bills and tongues, the tiny birds carry out cross-pollination, which is necessary for jewelweed to produce hardy, vibrant offspring. (The plant also performs limited self-pollination, which is less effective.)

Spotted jewelweed also lures wildflower lovers like me. Its abundant, inch-long, bright orange flowers with decorative red-orange flecks are a joy to look at. The flowers’ outer parts (sepals) are modified into large, pouch-like structures with a long spur, which gives the flowers an artistic, cornucopia-like shape — perhaps designed by nature for a hummingbird’s long bill and tongue.

Jewelweed long has been touted as an antidote for poison ivy. A poultice from crushed-up jewelweed leaves and stems may soothe an itchy poison ivy rash when rubbed on the affected skin area, studies have confirmed.

Jewelweed grows up to 5 feet tall, and its name supposedly comes from water droplets that stand on the plant’s leaves and reflect sunlight, making them appear jewel-like. Another well-known moniker is touch-me-not: When the flowers ripen, their fruits are elongated capsules that burst open at the slightest touch.

A less-common cousin of spotted jewelweed is the yellow touch-me-not, which occurs mostly in the mountains.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

