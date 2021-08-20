WILD GEORGIA: Common birds all Georgians should know

— Tufted titmouse. Another chickadee cousin that regularly shows up at feeders.

— White-breasted nuthatch. Fun to watch as it moves head-first down a tree trunk in search of invertebrates.

— Downy woodpecker. State’s smallest woodpecker; regular patron of backyard feeders and suet feeders.

— Red-bellied woodpecker. Frequently seen in suburban backyards; readily partakes of suet.

— Northern mockingbird. Few neighborhoods are without a mockingbird.

— Eastern bluebird. One of Georgia’s most beautiful, cherished creatures.

— American robin. Common inhabitant of residential lawns, gardens and parks.

— Carolina wren. Jaunty little bird whose cheerful song brightens a spring day.

— House finch. Native of western North America, but now widespread in Georgia.

— Brown thrasher. Georgia’s official state songbird.

— Blue jay. Has adapted well to suburban neighborhoods.

— Mourning dove. Soft cooing is a familiar sound in neighborhoods.

— American crow. Hard to believe that someone can’t identify a crow.

Other candidates include Eastern towhee, Eastern phoebe, American goldfinch, chipping sparrow, pine warbler, brown-headed nuthatch and red-winged blackbird.

You may have your own list, but learning to identify common birds can help make your time outdoors more enjoyable — and perhaps help you look at the world with more wonder.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Sunday — the “Fruit Moon.” Venus sets in the west a few hours after sunset. Jupiter and Saturn are in the east at dark.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.