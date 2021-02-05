WILD GEORGIA: Backyard birds bring comfort, entertainment in pandemic

But there’s a silver lining: In spending more time at the house, I’ve discovered a new birding hotspot, my own yard. While the pandemic rages, I’ve been paying more attention than usual to the comings and goings of birds at my feeders and around my yard in Decatur.

It has been a wonderful source of cheer and entertainment for my wife and me during the pandemic. We can attest to what mental health experts have found: Spending time with birds, even through a window, makes one feel happier and more relaxed.