WILD GEORGIA: Brood X cicadas by the billions are set to emerge

— After it begins, the emergence of the Brood X cicadas will last for about six weeks; then it will be over.

— Cicadas are harmless and don’t bite or sting. Despite their mind-boggling numbers, periodical cicadas don’t cause major ecological damage — and may be of some benefit such as soil enrichment.

— Periodical cicadas sing during the day; males call to attract mates. (Crickets, katydids and frogs sing at night.)

— Periodical cicadas occur only in the east; there are no populations west of the Mississippi.

— Just about all wildlife — including snakes — eat cicadas, finding them tasty, energy-packed morsels.

You can be of help to scientists studying cicadas. Go to Cicada Safari at cicadasafari.org to see how you can help.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Monday — the “Flower Moon,” as the Cherokee people called it. Mars is low in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east just after midnight.

