Brood X cicadas won’t be seen in Atlanta

A: Your centipede grass should be plenty happy in full sun. And equally happy will be the golden-hued dandelions and oxalis weeds in your lawn. But since centipede grass is sensitive to several weed killers, I’m hesitant to recommend anything like a weed and feed. I think your best option is to plant centipede seed in mid-May, fertilize, and irrigate to keep the soil slightly moist for six weeks. You can carefully spot spray weeds with glyphosate (Roundup, etc). After mid-July, the centipede seed should be sprouted and beginning to spread. Fertilize again. You can use a weed killer labeled for centipede lawns next year when the grass is vigorously growing.

Q: I just dug up a New Dawn rose with rose rosette disease. Is it OK to put the material with my yard waste or should I bag it and put with the garbage? Steve Preston, Decatur

A: Bag it. The longer the rose is outdoors, the more opportunity there is for the mites that carry the virus to spread.

