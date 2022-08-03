Why everyone’s talking about the 88-year-old exotic dancer from ‘AGT’

“I want to give America a real show, a get-up-and-go show!” she said on the hit show.

The judges loved her, and Simon Cowell asked if she’s looking for another husband. Colby has been married six times and playfully answered the question.

“Yes, but it takes a while to break them in!”

The 80s burlesque star has passed on her creative talents to her granddaughter — who at 52 is also a Burlesque Hall of Famer. Colby has performed with her granddaughter in the past and said she might continue to take the show on the road.

Although she put on a great show, and had a magnetic personality, Colby did not advance in the competition.