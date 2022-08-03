ajc logo
X

Why everyone’s talking about the 88-year-old exotic dancer from ‘AGT’

Combined ShapeCaption
5 Things Seniors Don't Know They Can Get For Free Or Cheap.Getting older comes with some perks. Here are a few of them.1. National parks and historical sites.Pay a one-time fee and gain access to a lifetime of free admission to more than 400 national parks and historic sites.2. Amtrak discounts.If you're 62 or older, you can get 15 percent off the current lowest rail fare.3. Fitness discounts.The national organization, Silver Sneakers, can help insured seniors to find free fitness activities.4. Fast food discounts.Many restaurants, including Wendy's, KFC and Taco Bell value their senior customers. Wisebread.com has a complete list of discounts.5. Free tax filing.If you make $54,000 or less, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program can help you out

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
‘I want to give America a real show, a get-up-and-go show!’

While “America’s Got Talent” wrapped up their auditions Tuesday, a fan favorite didn’t go through despite “promising to take off more clothes” if she does.

Janet Gaynor Colby from Allentown, Pennsylvania, best known by her stage name, Penny, took her act to one of the biggest stages in television — “America’s Got Talent.”

ExploreGrab the popcorn! Here’s everything new to streaming in August

At 88 years old, the sassy burlesque dancer won the audience’s heart with her routine. She claims to be “America’s oldest burlesque dance.” She’s a member of the Burlesque Hall of Fame and has been dancing her entire life.

Colby is not stranger to the Las Vegas strip, as she’s a steady participant in the Sin City’s Exotic World convention. On Tuesday, dressed in her red, white and blue boa she had a special message for America.

“I want to give America a real show, a get-up-and-go show!” she said on the hit show.

The judges loved her, and Simon Cowell asked if she’s looking for another husband. Colby has been married six times and playfully answered the question.

“Yes, but it takes a while to break them in!”

ExploreTrailblazing ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

The 80s burlesque star has passed on her creative talents to her granddaughter — who at 52 is also a Burlesque Hall of Famer. Colby has performed with her granddaughter in the past and said she might continue to take the show on the road.

Although she put on a great show, and had a magnetic personality, Colby did not advance in the competition.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges18h ago
Man shot at East Point nail salon after dispute, cops say
17h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
9h ago
Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at trade deadline?
4h ago
Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at trade deadline?
4h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
11h ago
The Latest
Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan to cohost Country Music Awards
20h ago
Spring water vs. purified water: Which one is better?
21h ago
Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 7
23h ago
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
8h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
4h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top