Where does Georgia rank among best states for retirement?

In 2019, 26% of working adults had no money saved for retirement, and the coronavirus pandemic likely means few were able to save money in 2020, financial website WalletHub reported. An October study by LendingTree found that 4 in 10 Americans expect to retire later than originally anticipated because they weren’t financially ready for the pandemic.

When to stop working is just one thing people need to consider for retirement. Where you retire can determine how well you live on the money you’ve saved. To determine the best states for retirement, WalletHub compared all 50 states across three dimensions: affordability, quality of life and health care. Within those dimensions, the states were compared across 45 key indicators. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement.